DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are looking to continue their historic run this Friday night.

Diboll will take on Lorena Friday night in the 3A DI Region III championship.

Diboll is in the fourth round for the first time ever after beating Little River Academy 37-34 last week.

The two will play in Bryan Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.