Sunday Night Weather at Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies overnight with lows tomorrow morning in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs Monday afternoon in the upper 60s, maybe low 70s for some, with sunny skies. Calm winds, maybe seeing some gusts up to 5mph out of the SW. Tomorrow will be our last day this week with highs in the 60s, by Tuesday, highs are back in the 70s. Highs in the 70s is above normal for late November, and we’ll be anywhere from ten to fifteen degrees above normal this week. Increasing cloud cover through the week, to partly cloudy skies by the middle of the week. Rain chances return Friday and remain through Sunday. Right now, .25″ to .5″ looks like a good accumulation forecast. Have a great week!

