Smith County residents invited to have ‘Coffee with a Constable’

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin swearing in Constable Shawn Scott
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin swearing in Constable Shawn Scott(KLTV Alexa Vennetti)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott is inviting the citizens of his precinct to come have “Coffee with a Constable” Thursday in Gresham while serving the Noonday Food Pantry.

Scott said he wanted to host the three events to provide for an opportunity to meet the residents of Precinct 2, which covers portions of South Tyler, Noonday, Flint/Gresham and a portion of Bullard. He was appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to serve in the position and took office on October 8.

He also saw the opportunity to benefit a local charity organization during the holiday season.

“Dairy Queen has graciously agreed to partner with us and provide participants with incentives in lieu of canned food or other non-perishable food items,” Constable Scott said.

If you bring one can of food, you will receive a free coffee; two cans will get you a free breakfast taquito; and six or more cans will get you a free breakfast and a coupon for a free Dude Steak Sandwich.

The events are from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the following dates and at these locations:

· Thursday, December 2: Gresham Dairy Queen, 16818 Farm-to-Market Road 2493, Tyler

· Thursday, December 16: Broadway Dairy Queen, 8850 South Broadway Ave., Tyler

He held is first event on November 18 in Flint and had a good turnout.

If you can’t make it to one of the “Coffee with a Constable” events, you can still donate canned food or non-perishable items by dropping it off at Constable Scott’s office, located at 15405 Highway 155 South, Tyler. Drop offs can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from November 16 through December 16.

The Noonday Food Pantry, is located at 16662 County Road 196, Tyler. The pantry has served 73,300 families from the time it was established in 1995 through 2020. This represents 201,314 people and translates to 3,364,000 pounds of food, according to the food pantry.

For more information, call the Constable’s Office at 903-590-4840.

