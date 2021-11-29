Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to make campaign announcement Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will reveal the future of his political ambitions on Tuesday.

In the wake of Rep. Louie Gohmert’s announcement on Nov. 9 that he will resign his congressional seat in lieu of running for the position of Texas Attorney General, Moran released a statement expressing interest in filling the vacancy. While Moran has not yet confirmed this will be his chosen course of action, many high-profile figures in East Texas have endorsed the idea, including Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, former senator Kevin Eltife, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

Moran announced two press conferences for Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Tyler’s Plaza Tower and 2 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.

