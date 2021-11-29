East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant

By Joe Fisher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Travel restrictions related to the newly-named coronavirus omicron variant don’t currently apply to citizens in the United States, but many Americans are having trouble getting home anyway.

Lauren Kennedy-Brady and her family are holed up in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a safari vacation, hoping for a flight home to Raleigh.

“We have spent the last 48 hours booking and rebooking for flights that are continually getting canceled, or they are not letting us on because we do not have a European passport,” Kennedy-Brady said.

From Cape Town to Victoria Falls, their two-week vacation ended Friday, just as many countries started issuing travel bans because of the omicron variant.

“It’s really hard. The game keeps changing and we are just trying to keep a level head and trying to keep our patience intact,” Kennedy-Brady said, adding the airport is filled with frustrated passengers in the same situation.

Alan Campbell, a family member, says the U.S. embassies and consulates have provided very little information.

“This may be something that is just going to take time,” Campbell said.

The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them there.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

Gun Barrel City man dies in 1-vehicle wreck
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US