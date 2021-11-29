East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Grab those jackets because it’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  Expect sunny skies today and afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.  Winds will be light out of the south and southwest.  We’re back in the 70s tomorrow through the rest of the week.  It will be a quiet week, weather wise with a few clouds by midweek and temperatures warming into the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.  The next storm system begins to approach late in the week with rain chances starting late Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-29-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-29-21
Sunday Night Weather at Your Fingertips 11-28-21
Sunday Night Weather at Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather at Your Fingertips 11-28-21
Sunday Night Weather at Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips