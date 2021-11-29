East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab those jackets because it’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect sunny skies today and afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. We’re back in the 70s tomorrow through the rest of the week. It will be a quiet week, weather wise with a few clouds by midweek and temperatures warming into the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. The next storm system begins to approach late in the week with rain chances starting late Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.