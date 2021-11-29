East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hudson family loses house, pets in fire

By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Four family members and three dogs escaped a house fire Friday night.

Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m. the fire started in a bedroom of a home in the 4000 block of Ted Trout Dr. Lori Heckeroth, the home renter’s sister, talked about that night and where the family members are following the loss of their home, a bunny, a kitten, all of their clothes, IDs, keys, and photos.

“So Friday night I was at home and we got a call from my sister that the house was on fire. And so we immediately came over as quickly as we could. The fire started back here in my sister’s bedroom behind the mattress. Thank god the alarms went off, the fire alarms went off and she was still asleep. Jayden the youngest he’s 13 he ran into the bedroom to alert everyone that the smoke alarms were going off and the mattress had caught fire at that point which as you may know it produces a very black smoke so it was very difficult to see” Heckeroth said.

The parents are staying with Heckeroth and the boys are with their father at his Nacogdoches home.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to make campaign announcement Thursday