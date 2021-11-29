Hudson family loses house, pets in fire

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Four family members and three dogs escaped a house fire Friday night.

Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m. the fire started in a bedroom of a home in the 4000 block of Ted Trout Dr. Lori Heckeroth, the home renter’s sister, talked about that night and where the family members are following the loss of their home, a bunny, a kitten, all of their clothes, IDs, keys, and photos.

“So Friday night I was at home and we got a call from my sister that the house was on fire. And so we immediately came over as quickly as we could. The fire started back here in my sister’s bedroom behind the mattress. Thank god the alarms went off, the fire alarms went off and she was still asleep. Jayden the youngest he’s 13 he ran into the bedroom to alert everyone that the smoke alarms were going off and the mattress had caught fire at that point which as you may know it produces a very black smoke so it was very difficult to see” Heckeroth said.

The parents are staying with Heckeroth and the boys are with their father at his Nacogdoches home.

