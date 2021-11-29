East Texas Now Business Break
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Monday and gave more details on an accidental shooting death which occurred at a hunting lease near Hallsville.

Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began receiving 911 calls regarding a hunting incident involving an 11-year-old girl. Further calls determined that the father accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease on Young Road near Hickey Road, northeast of Hallsville.

Fletcher said dispatch had a hard time keeping communication with the caller as they kept losing the cell phone signal. He said responders also had a difficult time finding the caller. He said the caller used a siren to help guide crews to his location in the area.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they located the 11-year-old with life threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was requested, but due to inclement weather in the area, the flight was suspended. Instead, EMS transported the victim via ground. The 11-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Sheriff’s Office investigators along with other agencies are conducting the investigation in conjunction with Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens. Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said the accident occurred after the father and daughter had made it back to their vehicle. Fletcher said the man said he remembered loading four cartridges into the rifle and had spent two while out hunting. He said he had ejected two more at the vehicle and went to lower the hammer on the 30-30 caliber rifle when it went off.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, its tragic for everybody involved,” Fletcher said.

Sheriff Fletcher said they have no reason to believe it was not an accident and they do not foresee any arrests being made unless something changes.

The 11-year-old was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George. She was a 6th grade student at Hallsville Middle School.

