Gun Barrel City man dies in 1-vehicle wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City man has died following a rollover wreck near Athens Saturday morning.

Micheal Edward, 23, died at an Athens hospital.

According to the preliminary DPS report, Edward was driving a 2021 Kia Forte north on State Highway 19 3.5 miles north of Athens at 5:29 a.m. when he left the road to the east and began rolling. The vehicle came to a stop upright facing south.

Edward was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.