Gregg County commissioners accept resignation of Pct. 2 constable

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about Monday’s commissioners court.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of Constable Billy Fort. Fort submitted his resignation after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Judge Stoudt said interviews are taking place now to find a replacement.

The commissioners also approved purchasing a drone system to be used by the sheriff’s office and the airport.

Previous: Gregg County constable charged with DWI submits resignation

