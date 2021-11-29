Gregg County commissioners accept resignation of Pct. 2 constable

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about Monday’s commissioners court.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of Constable Billy Fort. Fort submitted his resignation after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Judge Stoudt said interviews are taking place now to find a replacement.

The commissioners also approved purchasing a drone system to be used by the sheriff’s office and the airport.

Previous: Gregg County constable charged with DWI submits resignation

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.