Friday afternoon fire displaces residents, damages home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a Longview structure fire that displaced two residents and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, on Friday at about 2:04 p.m. firefighters responded to 5 Atlanta Court for a reported residential structure fire. When crews arrived they found fire in the bathroom of the residence. It is estimated that the fire caused $25,000 in damage. Two occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

