Final preparations ongoing for Canning the Spirit of Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD students gathered Monday to finish up the final preparations for Canning the Spirit of Carthage.

Different organizations on campus have come together to provide holiday cheer by collecting canned food to help out those in the community. Local businesses are also involved in the drive. It is their way of giving back to the community.

“Many people around this time don’t have the money to feed their family and we thought doing this would really help our community. Especially everything going on around the world with the pandemic,” said Mehak Ladiwala, a student at Carthage High School.

“I think a lot in our society, we kind of put young people down and think that they can’t do things. We have really been given the opportunity to show that young people can make a difference. I think it is really nice to think that this could still be going on 10 years from now so it’s nice to think that we are starting something new,” said another high school student, Caroline Stacey.

Drop-off is at Carthage High School Thursday from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm. The items collected will go to Mission Carthage and the Outreach Program.

Other locations where people can dropped off canned food include Libby Elementary, Carthage Junior High, Carthage City Hall, Monroe Brothers Paint and Body, Foley Rentals, State Farm, Citizens Bank, and Carthage Animal Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.