East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant weather expected through late this week. We are working on a warming trend at this time as lows should start in the mid 40s on Tuesday morning, then into the upper 50s by Saturday. High temperatures will start out in the mid 70s on Tuesday and then warm up a degree or two each day...but, or the most part, staying in the middle 70s. Rain chances begin late on Friday evening and stick around through Saturday as a weak cold front passes through during the early afternoon hours. Only a lingering shower will be possible on Sunday and again on Monday morning as another front makes its way through ETX on Monday morning. Cooler and mostly clear by Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals starting on Friday evening, through Monday morning likely to be in the .10″ to possibly .50″ when all is said and done. Have a great rest of your day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

Very Pleasant Weather Through Friday. Santa Scirto on the Square is this Sat from 1-4 on the...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-29-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-29-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-29-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips