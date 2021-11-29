East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen in Lamar Co.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the publics help looking for a missing teen.

They say, Audrey Griffin, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m., last night in south east Lamar County.

She’s 5-feet 4-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing Buccee’s sweat pants, a green shirt and had a military green backpack. If you’ve seen her or know where she is please call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20

Latest News

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Flashing Red Light
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot programv
Hudson Teen Helps Family
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
US Honor Flag
U.S. Honor Flag in East Texas for funeral of paramedic killed in accident
Harrison County Presser
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child