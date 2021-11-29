East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster

In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule deer buck with its head cutoff on Nov. 29, 2021.(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Lubbock District)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A decapitated mule deer buck was found in a South Lubbock dumpster Monday morning, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Lubbock District Game Warden.

The Lt. Sims reports the department received information about a suspected illegally killed deer in the dumpster near 88th and Frankford Ave.

The warden found the mule deer buck with its head cut off.

Mule deer season ended November 28, 2021, in the southwestern panhandle counties.

Anyone with information regarding this deer is encouraged to report to local wardens via the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Operation Game Thief is Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program, offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for a wildlife crime.”

The photo below may be too graphic for some viewers.

In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule deer buck with its head cutoff on Nov. 29, 2021.(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Lubbock District)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

Downtown traffic signal pilot program; City of Tyler seeking feedback
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,169 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Canned food drive
Final preparations ongoing for Canning the Spirit of Carthage
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
13 year old boy alerts mother of fire, moments before their home burst into flames