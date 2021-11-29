East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys Coach McCarthy out for Thursday game with COVID-19 case

Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy(Dallas Cowboys)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cowboys continue to be hit with COVID-19 cases.

The latest case according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter is head coach Mike McCarthy. Schefter added that a source tells him there could be up to eight cases inside the club. McCarthy will not be available to coach against the Saints this Thursday.

The first of the recent cases to be reported was wide receiver Amari Cooper, days before the team’s game against the Chiefs. Cooper also missed the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.

On Sunday, right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

