City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is asking for feedback on nine Downtown traffic signals set to red flashing lights for 24 hours a day.

The pilot program ran through the month of November and ends Tuesday. The chance to offer feedback will end Tuesday Nov. 30.

Intersections in the pilot program include:

West Ferguson Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Ferguson Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Ferguson Street and North College Avenue

West Erwin Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Erwin Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Erwin Street and North College Avenue

West Elm Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Elm Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Elm Street and North College Avenue

The Main Street department encourages you to submit any comments or feedback to MainStreet@TylerTexas.com regarding the program’s functionality.

