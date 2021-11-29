3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Longview.

A car drove through the front of the AT&T store located at 3407 Fourth St. in Longview. Longview Police PIO Brandon Thornton said that the driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake by mistake.

Three people were taken to a local hospital to be checked out following the incident. Thornton said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The vehicle has been removed. (KLTV/KTRE)

The car was removed by a wrecker. Longview police were at the scene.

