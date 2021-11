CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church Canton is giving away free gasoline.

The church is partnering with Mr. D’s/Krispy Krunchy Chicken to give away up to $50 of free gas per car, while supplies last at the Valero located at 170 N Trade Days Blvd in Canton.

Lineup starts in the Sumner Parking Lot behind the gas station.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.