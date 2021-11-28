Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas. After a chilly, cloudy, and drizzly day yesterday, East Texas will see quite a change by this afternoon. Before we get there however, we still have a couple more hours of fog and mostly cloudy skies to deal with. Temps are sitting chilly in the middle to upper 40s this morning to be sure to grab the jacket if you are heading out to church or breakfast. Sunshine returns in full forecast by the early afternoon which will help temperatures rebound into the middle 60s for highs for most of the area. Monday and Tuesday will trend dry and sunny as temperatures trend warmer each day, placing highs on average in the lower 70s for the final day of November. Wednesday rolls around and marks the first official day of December but it certainly will not feel like we are 24 days away from Christmas. We’ll see highs ranging in the lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon and our warming trend doesn’t stop there. A weak front will try to move south of the Red River on Thursday morning but as of right now, it does not appear it will make it south of I-30 which means East Texas’ temperatures will remain above average throughout the rest of the forecast period, placing highs in the middle 70s by next Saturday.

