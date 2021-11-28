Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Family and friends who knew Jill Roberson best shared their memories of her in the wake of Roberson’s untimely death.

Roberson, 53, of Lufkin, died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. KTRE spoke with Roberson’s daughter and a coworker who said Roberson’s role at the chamber showed her commitment and dedication to the Lufkin community.

Roberson worked at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce office for the past seven years. Mariah Frias, Jill’s daughter said their family moved from California to Lufkin when she was fifteen. She said her mom loved Texas, and grew to adore the community that makes Angelina county so special.

“She was so sarcastic, but in the best way. She was funny. Sassy as you could ever imagine,” Frias said.

Roberson loved candles, purses, and the gym. But the one thing she loved most was spending time with her grandkids.

“She was big on traditions. She insisted that we come over every Christmas morning for breakfast. God bless her soul, she was terrible at cooking pancakes and so when you’d cut into them they were runny. It was just terrible, but she tried. I don’t know why. She was a great cook, a great baker, but pancakes was just the one thing could not do,” Frias said.

Tara Watson-Watkins worked with Roberson for the past seven years, and said she was a loyal fierce and true friend.

“I wish that she had known how loved she was. The last four days my phone has just blown up of people that she had made an impact on their life,” Watson-Watkins said.

Frias said she will remind her kids to remember their loving grandmother who went above and beyond for them. And although her kids are young she is hopeful they will remember the visits to grandma’s office, which always included lollipops.

“Everyone has really come together for my mom and I know if we were in a big town, if we were in California back at home this would not be a thing. We would not have so much love and outpour. And like we said I know she hates all this attention, but I know that she loves everyone coming together for her,” Frias said.

Memorial services are open to the public and will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. at Shafer funeral home. A celebration of life reception will follow the service at the Lufkin/Angelina county chamber of commerce.

