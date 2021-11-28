East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting left one person injured in Longview.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lodge Sports Bar at 501 N. Spur 63. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as detectives are still tracking leads and talking to witnesses regarding who fired the shots.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Texas Police Lights
Tyler man killed in wreck at stop sign
A traffic incident has closed lanes of traffic at the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes on Loop 323 and Troup Hwy in Tyler
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Latest News

First Baptist Church Canton is giving away free gasoline.
WebXtra: First Baptist Church giving away free gasoline in Canton
First Baptist Church in Canton is giving away free gasoline while supplies last.
WebXtra: Free gas in Canton
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20