Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting left one person injured in Longview.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lodge Sports Bar at 501 N. Spur 63. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as detectives are still tracking leads and talking to witnesses regarding who fired the shots.

