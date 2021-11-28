East Texas Now Business Break
Jacksonville Dairy Queen closed after truck crashes into lobby

Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.
Windows boarded up at a Jacksonville Dairy Queen after a truck drove into the lobby Friday night.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville Dairy Queen is closed after a driver crashed a vehicle into the restaurant lobby Friday evening.

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams, around 5:15 p.m. Friday, a couple traveling from Houston stopped at the Jacksonville Dairy Queen on Highway 79. Williams says there were no injuries.

Williams said they pulled into a handicap spot out front and the driver was putting his shoes on with the vehicle still in gear when his foot slipped off the brake. That’s when the pickup drove through the side of the building and into the restaurant lobby.

As of Saturday evening there was a “closed until further notice” sign on the door with windows boarded up and some bricks in a pile.

Williams said accidents like this are more common than people may think. He wants to reminded drivers to always put their vehicles in park.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

