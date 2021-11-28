Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears will have a shot at the Big 12 Conference Title next Saturday.

With Baylor’s win over Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma, Baylor has earned a spot in the conference title.

Baylor will play Oklahoma State in a rematch of a game Baylor lost earlier this year.

The Big 12 title is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick off is set for 11 AM on December 4th.

If Baylor wins, this will be the team’s first conference title since 2014.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.