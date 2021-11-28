East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears will have a shot at the Big 12 Conference Title next Saturday.

With Baylor’s win over Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma, Baylor has earned a spot in the conference title.

Baylor will play Oklahoma State in a rematch of a game Baylor lost earlier this year.

The Big 12 title is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick off is set for 11 AM on December 4th.

If Baylor wins, this will be the team’s first conference title since 2014.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with experts who are advising East Texans to prepare now for possible...
WebXtra: Experts advise East Texans ‘prepare now’ for possible winter storms
Texas Police Lights
Tyler man killed in wreck at stop sign
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
A traffic incident has closed lanes of traffic at the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes on Loop 323 and Troup Hwy in Tyler

Latest News

LSU vs Texas A&M
No. 15 Aggies Fall at LSU, 27-24
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals
Week 14: Timpson vs. Beckville
Week 14: Timpson vs. Beckville