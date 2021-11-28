East Texas Now Business Break
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two East Texas men were arrested Saturday following a shooting and a high-speed chase with Lufkin police.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 6 p.m. Saturday, police dispatch received a call of shots fired at K&D Car Wash at the corner of Frank Avenue and Herndon Street. The caller said they heard a gunshot and then saw a truck and a Kia Soul speed away down Frank Avenue.

A short time later, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. Authorities say he told officers he had been at the car wash washing out his engine bay when he was approached by two white males he did not know in a white Kia Soul. The victim told officers that he believes the men - later identified as Wade Pate Jr., 25, of Lufkin, and Darren Alexander, 25, of Rusk - intended to steal his truck.

Following a brief verbal exchange, the victim said he was shot in the back, however the injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Around 8 p.m., Pebsworth said a Lufkin police officer patrolling for the suspect vehicle encountered Wade driving the vehicle on Old Union Road with Alexander as the passenger. A pursuit ensued with top speeds reaching roughly 100 mph.

According to the report, Wade lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in a yard on Farm to Market Road 1194. Both men were then taken into custody without further incident and police say they recovered a gun from the car.

Wade and Alexander are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a vehicle.

Alexander also allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.

An aggravated robbery warrant also was served to Wade in connection to a Nov. 21 incident in which he is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

All incidents remain under investigation.

