Weather dims operation of Wonderland of Lights in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Due to inclement weather and slick bricks, organizers announced that Wonderland of Lights activities will not be operating Saturday night in downtown Marshall.

However, organizers said Sunday’s operations will continue from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

However, many downtown merchants will remain open for business should visitors wish to pay a visit.

