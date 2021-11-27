East Texas Now Business Break
Weather dims operation of Wonderland of Lights in Marshall

Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County courthouse.
Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County courthouse.(KSLA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Due to inclement weather and slick bricks, organizers announced that Wonderland of Lights activities will not be operating Saturday night in downtown Marshall.

However, organizers said Sunday’s operations will continue from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

However, many downtown merchants will remain open for business should visitors wish to pay a visit.

