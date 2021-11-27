Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a wild regional semifinal round that saw six defending state champions lose, just a few East Texas teams remain in the playoffs.

Friday, Dec. 3

4A DI Region III Final

Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DII Region II Final.

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer @ Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region II Final

Mount Vernon vs. West @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region III Final

Diboll vs Lorena @ Bryan’s Green Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII Region III Final

Daingerfield vs. Waskom @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI Region III Final

Timpson vs. Centerville @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

