Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a wild regional semifinal round that saw six defending state champions lose, just a few East Texas teams remain in the playoffs.

Friday, Dec. 3

4A DI Region III Final

Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DII Region II Final.                                                    

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer @ Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region II Final                                                        

Mount Vernon vs. West @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region III Final

Diboll vs Lorena @ Bryan’s Green Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII Region III Final

Daingerfield vs. Waskom @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI Region III Final

Timpson vs. Centerville @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

