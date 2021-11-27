Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Cloud, cool conditions continue this evening.  Expect off and on light rain showers overnight.  Rain should come to an end by sunrise tomorrow with a cool, cloudy start to your Sunday.  Clouds gradually clear out through the day tomorrow with sunny skies by late afternoon.  Temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid 60s.  More sunshine and a gradual warming trend starts early next week.  Temperatures will start out the week in the 60s but warm into the 70s by midweek.  A weak cold front arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a slight chance for rain.  More rain chances return to the forecast by next weekend.

