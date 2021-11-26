WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Chloe Ice runs Haute As Ice in downtown Lufkin and is one of many shops looking forward to the benefits of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping.

While some shops closed for Friday, hers was one of a few that remained open. Her small business has tried to create a few specialized events, like offering a mingle and mimosas mini event on Saturday to attract people downtown.

Her business wants to show people the benefits of shopping small with a more personalized and local experience than the big box stores. She says this entire weekend makes her thankful for her customers.

