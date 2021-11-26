East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Chloe Ice runs Haute As Ice in downtown Lufkin and is one of many shops looking forward to the benefits of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping.

While some shops closed for Friday, hers was one of a few that remained open. Her small business has tried to create a few specialized events, like offering a mingle and mimosas mini event on Saturday to attract people downtown.

Her business wants to show people the benefits of shopping small with a more personalized and local experience than the big box stores. She says this entire weekend makes her thankful for her customers.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas high school cheerleaders practicing for performance in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable charged with DWI submits resignation
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping
WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping
Texas Police Lights
Tyler man killed in wreck at stop sign
Hundreds of shoppers lined up at before sunrise at stores
WEBXTRA: East Texas shoppers out early to find great deals