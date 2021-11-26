East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man killed in wreck at stop sign

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a driver who did not yield right-of-way led to the death of a Tyler man Wednesday afternoon.

Philip Marsh, 83, died at the scene. The wreck happened at 12:35 p.m. on State Highway 31, nine miles east of the Tyler.

According to the preliminary DPS report, Thomas Coleman, 27, of Overton, was driving a 2011 Chevy HHR south on County Road 21 and did not yield right-of-way at the 31 intersection stop sign. Marsh was driving a 2020 Toyota Yaris westbound on 31 and struck the Chevy. The impact caused Coleman to go into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an eastbound Ford F-250.

The driver of the Ford was treated and released at the scene.

Coleman was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he is in stable condition.

