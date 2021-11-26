Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through the night tonight and no rain is expected. Patchy fog and some patchy frost are possible overnight tonight, especially after midnight. Fog and frost ending by 8 AM. Starting late Saturday morning over the western edge of East Texas, rain starts moving in. The rain will spread eastward throughout the afternoon and evening hours across all of East Texas. We are not expecting any severe weather at all...maybe a few rumbles of thunder, but not much at all. This rain will be caused by an upper-level disturbance that will move through on Saturday. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .25″-.50″ with some getting a little more, especially over the southern 1/2 of East Texas...or in Deep East Texas. The rain will end late evening and skies should be partly cloudy to sunny for our Sunday. Monday through Wednesday look to be mostly sunny to sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons. A few more clouds on Thursday, then a few more on Friday with a slight chance for a few PM showers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.