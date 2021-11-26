East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Better East Texas: Make people the focus of the holiday season

By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - I hope that you and yours had a Happy Thanksgiving. While this is the traditional start of the holiday season, this year will certainly look like no other.

Thankfully, we are largely able to return to the traditional gatherings of family and friends, something a year ago that was interrupted or that had to take a completely different form. Last holiday season put most of us distances apart, even when living in the same town. It was a unique test and while we made it through it, few, if any want to ever repeat it.

We really were not able to celebrate the hallmarks of holiday gatherings, and that is being with family and friends – in person. So, this year, let’s make the most of it and, also take this opportunity to identify those stressors that can rear their heads this time of year. Whether it be topics of discussion at gatherings, financial stressors – whatever form they take – identify them early and then work to eliminate or at least reduce their impact.

The holidays are about people – people we care about. So, take this restart, this return to tradition, to focus our time and efforts on people. Truly caring for those around us will impact far beyond our own families and help us all come together.

Watch, too, for anyone suffering – from mental challenges, from unmet financial needs, from whatever source suffering can originate, and relieve what you can. Be truly thankful this holiday season – find commonalities with those we care about – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas high school cheerleaders practicing for performance in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable charged with DWI submits resignation
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store

Latest News

Longview city councilman hosts community Thanksgiving
Longview city councilman hosts community Thanksgiving
The rain cleared just in time for the 19th annual Tyler Turkey Trot Thursday morning. Nearly...
Tyler Turkey Trot attracts nearly 1,300 to support local nonprofit
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 11-25-21 PART 3
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 11-25-21 PART 3
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 11-25-21 PART 4
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 11-25-21 PART 4