Tyler Turkey Trot attracts nearly 1,300 to support local nonprofit

More than 1,000 people participated in this year's Tyler Turkey Trot.
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rain cleared just in time for the 19th annual Tyler Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning. Nearly 1,300 runners took to the streets of south Tyler to run the 5k course.

Proceeds for this year’s run went to a local nonprofit, For the Silent. Their mission is working to end sex trafficking and exploitation by empowering the voices of vulnerable and exploited youth.

FTS said the funds are crucial for them. “Because of some recent changes in our funding model, events like the Turkey Trot are vital to our organization. The generosity of our community allows us to serve vulnerable and exploited youth in East Texas for years to come,” said For the Silent Executive Director Angela Krüsi. “We believe that everyone has a part to play in seeing all youth free from sexual exploitation and trafficking.”

