Tyler Salvation Army distributes more than 800 Thanksgiving meals

Volunteer David Macher prepares meals on Thanksgiving Day at Tyler Salvation Army
Volunteer David Macher prepares meals on Thanksgiving Day at Tyler Salvation Army
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of people volunteered to help serve hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day via the Tyler Salvation Army.

The organization prepared meals with more than 200 volunteers. The meal included of Greenberg smoked turkeys, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams, dinner rolls and pie.

The meals were distributed to about 836 community members, seniors in shut-ins and first responders. Tyler Salvation Army commanding officer Captain Jeremy Walker said the meals go to those in need.

“Need looks like a lot of different things. It’s all year round,” Walker said. “We try to be the hands and the feet as God called us to be, and we can’t do this without the support of the community.”

Volunteer David Macher brought his grandchildren to serve the community.

“This sets the foundation for the rest of their lives,” Macher said. “They’ve been blessed with so much, and we need to pass it on, and share with other people.”

Salvation Army holiday fundraising goes toward services like this meal on Thanksgiving, but also year round services like substance abuse programs.

