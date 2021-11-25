East Texas Now Business Break
Thanksgiving Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and happy Thanksgiving! We’re starting off on a bit of a rainy note as showers and thundershowers will be likely for a good chunk of the area this morning. Our next cold front is currently pushing through East Texas and is the main driving force for the rain today. Thankfully the severe threats are looking quite low, but some moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times so PLEASE be very careful and patient while out on the roads. This cold front should clear areas along and north of Highway 84 by 10 AM, and then the rest of East Texas by no later than 1 or 2 PM, taking the rest of the rain with it. Since the front is arriving early in the morning for most, temperatures will try to rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by tomorrow afternoon but will drop quickly by the evening thanks to the breezy northerly winds. Light frost will be possible early on Black Friday as lows drop into the lower to middle 30s, and a light freeze could even be possible along the I-30 corridor, so be sure to bundle up if you are planning on facing the mobs of people looking for Black Friday Deals! We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with scattered showers/isolated thundershowers possible during the second half of our Saturday and very early on Sunday, but rain will not be nearly as widespread this time around and really looks to favor areas in Deep East Texas. Skies clear back out later on Sunday and the last few days of November look to be sunny and mild. Y’all be safe this week and have a very lovely Thanksgiving.

