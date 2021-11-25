Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the 40s for the evening. Overnight we’ll see temps drop into the low 30s, with many of us at, near, or below freezing. Frost will be possible/likely. You’ll definitely want the warm coat and gloves for early morning shopping tomorrow. Friday afternoon, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a good day, if you don’t mind the cold, to do any outdoor decorating or yard work.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday, bringing with it our next chance for rain. Like last night/today’s front and rain, most of the activity should occur in the evening and overnight hours. That said, I don’t have rain in the forecast for Sunday, but showers could linger past midnight from Saturday night into Sunday. Beyond the weekend, things look dry into the middle of next week with highs warming back into the 70s, above normal for late November/early December. Seems odd to already be talking about December. Have a blessed Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday.

