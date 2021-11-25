Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies through the rest of tonight. Scattered showers possible late this evening, then showers/thundershowers are likely overnight and into early Thanksgiving Day. Not expecting any severe storms, but lightning/thunder will be possible as the cold front moves through. Rainfall totals still appear to be in the .50″ - 1.00″ range with some getting less and some more. Temperatures will be FLIPPED tomorrow. High temperatures will likely occur as the front moves through your area in the morning with the coldest temperatures likely to be very late tomorrow evening, so, high in the morning, low, late tomorrow evening. Very windy conditions are expected behind the front out of the North at 15-25 mph gusts near 30-35 mph. Skies are expected to become partly cloudy during the afternoon with the cooler temperatures. A frosty start to our Black Friday is expected with lows ranging from the lower 30s north to upper 30s south. Mostly Sunny on Friday. A few showers are possible late on Saturday as a weak disturbance quickly moves through, then Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Sunday through Wednesday of next week. If you are traveling for the holiday, please be careful. Happy Thanksgiving East Texas...just a little early.

