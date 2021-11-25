East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, 53-year-old Lufkin resident and Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce employee Jill Roberson died in the crash which took place around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Roberson spent the last seven years as the Chamber’s chief financial officer.

Pebsworth’s earlier report said witnesses saw Roberson driving a white Mercedes SUV headed northbound on Loop 287 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road just before the car dealership for an unknown reason and it hit a light pole several hundred feet away. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin

