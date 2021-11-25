Lufkin Community gathers to give thanks and provide meals for those in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Lufkin community gathered today to celebrate Thanksgiving. People from all walks of life joined to meet, eat and give back to those less fortunate.

From 11am to 1pm today the community showed kindness by embracing members who may need some extra love this Thanksgiving.

Greg Sims the organizer of the event says he is happy to plan and provide the meals every year.

“It’s nothing but joy on their faces. There’ve been so many people that have come out and just been so thankful to have a place to go on thanksgiving and that really has made everything we do all year long to get this ready worth it,” Sims said.

Kelly Follie said this event is a day she looks forward to every year.

“I remember times where I didn’t have a place to go, and people were there for me and you know it just means a lot to be able to give back to people. You know we know that food is comfort for the soul, and it brings people together. I mean just to have all these people out here and know that we’re doing something great for somebody else it just gives me joy,” Follie said.

“I mean with COVID and everything that is going on a lot of people have lost a lot of loved ones. And I mean this is just not for the homeless, this is just people gathering. And I don’t have any family down here either. So it makes me feel like I have family when I come out here and just help people and just sit down and have a meal with somebody,” Follie said.

Sims said the event has become one many can rely on. It is hosted at Kiwanis park during the same times every year. Tonisha Kielwinn said she knows how blessed she is and wants to spread her blessings.

“It’s not about what you get out of it other than making somebody smile. That could make their day just a plate, just a drink, anything that gives them some type of hope for that day I’m all for that. So, for me it’s about being around people sometimes you don’t even know. I just met someone today who was a pure stranger, but to me she’s like family now,” Kielwinn said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.