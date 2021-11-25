Jacksonville police looking for ‘bb gun bandits’ who shoot at business’ windows

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Since early November the City of Jacksonville had been under siege from what police think is a BB gun or pellet gun.

Jacksonville police say that at least 17 buildings have had windows shot at, totaling around 20,000 thousand dollars worth of damage to property.

Police video captured a screenshot of what they believe is a silver Jeep Liberty and is a vehicle of interest.

The Jacksonville City Library has been shot at twice.

Daniel Seguin with the library said, “It’s really unfortunate that the library was actually hit in three places amongst the windows and the front of the library. We’re unfortunately going to have to replace all three of those window panes.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them or the Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.

