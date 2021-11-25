Diboll earns final Red Zone Game Ball with win over state-ranked Halletsville

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Diboll Lumberjacks won the final Red Zone Game Ball of 2021 with a 14-0 win over Halletsville in the area round of the playoffs.

“It has been a long time coming,” head coach Blake Morrison said. “We had a great week of practice and that is the key. Everyone was focused. They played lights out. We had probably three mistakes but other than that it was something special.”

Diboll is now in the third round of the playoffs for only the second time ever and will play Little River Academy Friday night in College Station.

“It shows how far this team has come,” Morrison said. “Their Coach does a fabulous job and when you play in 16 games that says a lot. To go out there last Friday and play the way we did, super proud of these boys.”

