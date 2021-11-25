East Texas Now Business Break
Blaze torches travel bus on I-35 in Central Texas

A fire torched a travel bus Wednesday evening on I-35 South in Central Texas.
A fire torched a travel bus Wednesday evening on I-35 South in Central Texas.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are investigating the blaze that torched a travel bus heading south on I-35 in Central Texas.

The blaze was reported at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Blevins Exit in between the towns of Troy and Bruceville-Eddy.

News 10 witnessed passengers exiting the bus with some of their belongings..

All of the passengers who News 10 approached for information could only communicate in Spanish.

No injuries had been reported at the scene of the fire late Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

