Blaze torches travel bus on I-35 in Central Texas

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are investigating the blaze that torched a travel bus heading south on I-35 in Central Texas.

The blaze was reported at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Blevins Exit in between the towns of Troy and Bruceville-Eddy.

News 10 witnessed passengers exiting the bus with some of their belongings..

All of the passengers who News 10 approached for information could only communicate in Spanish.

No injuries had been reported at the scene of the fire late Wednesday evening.

