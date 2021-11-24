East Texas Now Business Break
Wonderland of Lights kicks off holiday season in Marshall

The City of Marshall prepares for Wonderland of Lights.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Like the backdrop of a Hallmark movie, one ArkLaTex town will soon be draped in lights.

The Wonderland of Lights in Marshall kicks off their holiday season on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 24. The event has been a tradition during the holiday season for over 30 years.

People from across the ArkLaTex and beyond come with family and friends to enjoy the festivities, see the lights, go ice skating, ride the carousel or in a horse-drawn carriage.

Over one million lights have been hung up around downtown Marshall and will remain up until Dec. 18.

