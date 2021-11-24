East Texas Now Business Break
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds overnight tonight and a bit warmer. Low temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday and a bit breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph. A few showers are possible late on Wednesday evening (30%). Increasing chances for showers/thundershowers on Thanksgiving morning, up to 80%, then dropping to near 20% by afternoon. This will be caused by a fairly strong cold front that is expected to move through much of East Texas during the morning hours, finally moving through all of us by early afternoon. Rainfall totals of .50″ to 1.00″ remains a general rule for Thursday. Much cooler air drops into the area behind the front as temperatures remain in the 60s during the morning, then dropping into the lower 50s by sunset and the middle 30s by Friday morning. Winds on T’Giving will start out of the SW, then shift out of the north at 10-20 mph, few gusts higher. We are not expecting any significant severe weather with this front, but some lightning/thunder is expected. Much cooler on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak front on Sunday morning may allow a few showers to fall, but end by afternoon. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Have a great day.

