J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg turkeys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas law firm said they want to give back to the community this Thanksgiving.

In an effort to help those in need, the J Chad Parker Law Firm gave free turkeys at the Tyler Fellowship Church in Tyler on Tuesday.

In fact, the turnout was so great that by mid-morning they had to take a break and restock to bring in an additional 200 turkeys to meet the demand.

In total, over 400 Greenberg Smoked Turkeys were given out to those that showed up.

