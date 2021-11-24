East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg turkeys

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas law firm said they want to give back to the community this Thanksgiving.

In an effort to help those in need, the J Chad Parker Law Firm gave free turkeys at the Tyler Fellowship Church in Tyler on Tuesday.

In fact, the turnout was so great that by mid-morning they had to take a break and restock to bring in an additional 200 turkeys to meet the demand.

In total, over 400 Greenberg Smoked Turkeys were given out to those that showed up.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Stoney Deshun Irving, 29 (photo June 2021)
3 wounded, 1 dead, 1 arrested after Marshall shooting

Latest News

Turkey giveaway
Two day Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway to continue Wednesday in Longview
Thanksgiving food drive drop-off
Last day of food drop-off for Thanksgiving food drive at Maude Cobb
Donations from Arabella of Kilgore
Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit
Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas - Nov. 22-27