Gregg County constable charged with DWI submits resignation

William “Billy” Fort
William “Billy” Fort((Source: Longview Police Department))
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Constable Billy Fort, Precinct 2 has submitted a letter of resignation to the Gregg County Commissioners Court.

Fort was charged with driving while intoxicated following a witness’s report of seeing a Constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Rd. During the investigation, Fort admitted to taking a Xanax and an unknown muscle relaxer prior the operating his patrol unit. Fort also failed all three standardized field sobriety tests, according to Longview police.

His resignation would become effective Dec. 31, 2021.

KLTV reached out for comment.

Previous: Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

