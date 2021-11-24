East Texas Now Business Break
Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving with holiday meal competition

Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The friends and relatives of soldiers at Fort Hood gathered at dining facilities on post Tuesday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

To promote esprit de corps with units and soldiers across the installation, Fort Hood hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal competition.

Hundreds of Army culinary specialists from several Fort Hood dining facilities battled for food supremacy and the title of best dining facility on post.

“Countless hours of dedicated, 92G making sure that everything was dressed right,” said SFC John Cunningham.

The chefs spent hours preparing their eight dining halls to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal to soldiers and their families.

“They have a creative mind and making sure that their creative mind actually came to life,” said Cunningham.

In the spirit of giving thanks, senior leadership from units on post served the enlisted soldiers to show their appreciation for the hard work the service members working to defend our nation.

“It’s amazing. I feel they’re truly putting people first, and it’s really good. I like I see that it shows that they really care for who cares? And you can say it like every single person out there serving right now. And I mean, they’re happy there. They can tell they’re really doing something good for soldiers,” said Sgt Marquis Sanders with 68th Engineer Construction Company.

After all the food was served, the Blackjack Dining Facility was the winner of this year’s competition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

