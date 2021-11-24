Gregg Co. emergency crews responding to explosions near I-20 gas station

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near a gas station along Interstate 20 in Liberty City after reports of multiple explosions early Wednesday.

Sometime after midnight, explosions were heard near the intersection of I-20 and Old Highway 135 North.

(KLTV staff)

Several fire crews, including an ambulance, were called to an 18-wheeler trailer burning on the shoulder of the road near the Exxon station. Heavy smoke rose into the sky as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Autoplay Caption

Streets surrounding the scene were blocked off to traffic.

Additional details about the situation, including whether anyone was injured, were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.