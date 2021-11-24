East Texas Now Business Break
Daingerfield man accused in shooting death of Camp County woman

Tyrek Neal
Tyrek Neal(Camp County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Daingerfield man has been arrested in Jefferson and charged in a shooting death.

Tyrek Caucasea Neal, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with the murder of Makayla Goodson, 21.

Goodson was shot numerous times at her home in the Thunder Point community on Nov. 5. Her body was not discovered until the next day.

A warrant for Neal was obtained on Nov. 12.

“This has been a cooperative effort between the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, the Jefferson Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsburg Police Department, Texas game wardens and the Texas Highway Patrol,” Sheriff John Cortelyou said.

Neal was booked into the Marion County Jail Tuesday afternoon and then transported to Camp County Tuesday evening.

Cortelyou said the investigation into the murder is still developing so more details cannot be released. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 903-856-6651.

