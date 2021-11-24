DA: Police shot Oregon woman who ran, shot cop

GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) - Prosecutors say police shot an Oregon woman Monday after she ran from a squad car and shot an officer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office says officers stopped Yvette Lares Garcia for a traffic violation and found she was wanted on suspicion of felony theft in Texas.

Prosecutors say Garcia asked Sgt. Travis Hill and Officer Clement Yau to take her to her suburban Portland home to check on her dogs before going to jail. The district attorney’s office says Garcia ran into her home, grabbed a handgun, began firing and shot Hill in the leg.

Prosecutors say Hill and Yau returned fire, and Yau shot Garcia. Garcia and Hill were hospitalized in stable condition.

